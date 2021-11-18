Earthquake handbook provides tips on safety and preparedness





St. LEOUIS – In the wake of Wednesday night’s fourth earthquake in southeastern Missouri, the USGS and the Department of the Interior are reminding those of us in the central states that we live in “earthquake country.”

The earthquake occurred shortly after 8:50 p.m., with its epicenter in Williamsville in Wayne County, located about 21 miles northwest of Poplar Bluff.

Court documents reveal Cassidy Rainwater’s remains were found on the property of accused kidnappers in Missouri

The earthquake was within the so-called New Madrid Seismic Zone. This area generated a huge series of earthquakes between 1811 and 1812 that altered the course of the Mississippi River. Experts believe that the New Madrid region has been responsible for earthquakes of magnitude 7-8 approximately every 500 years over the past 1,200 years.

In 2011, the USGS published a handbook informing residents of the dangers of living in an earthquake zone, and seven safety tips to prepare for and survive the next big earthquake. This brochure can be found at the bottom of this story.

Just last month, the Missouri Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) conducted a “ShakeOut” exercise to prepare for potential earthquakes along the New Madrid fault line.

On Thursday, SEMA Administrator Jim Remillard said no major damage was reported, but DOT engineers will conduct inspections of the bridge later in the day out of caution.

Meanwhile, earthquake insurance coverage has caused a hole in the New Madrid area. As of 2020, only 12.7% of homes were covered, compared to 60% of homes in 2000. Earthquake insurance costs have jumped 760% in the past 21 years as well.

A 2019 report by the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions, and Professional Registration said insured homes in the area could face $120 billion in damage, with uninsured homes causing $100 billion in damage.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ozarksfirst.com/local-news/regional-news/earthquake-handbook-offers-safety-and-preparedness-tips/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos