The recent Missouri earthquake did not cause significant damage, but it awakens concern about safety Policy





The Missouri Emergency Management Agency is not officially activated.

But, Jeff Briggs, director of the earthquake program at SEMA, said, “We are on high alert about what is happening. It was very loud and frightening for people who live in southeastern Missouri.”

Both events lit up 911 call centers in Butler County, Robbie Myers, director of the county emergency management, said.

“The 911 dispatch centers in our county and city are overwhelmed with calls,” Myers said.

over 4,600 people – as far afield as Carbondale, Illinois; Memphis, Tennessee; and Jefferson City – they reported to the USGS website that they felt the earthquake.

“Hundreds and hundreds of people have felt it outside of Missouri,” said Brian Blake, earthquake program coordinator at the Central American Seismological Association in Memphis.

The seismic event was a hot topic at a Thursday morning meeting of the State Earthquake Commission, which was formed to coordinate ways to address Missouri’s condition as an active earthquake site.

“I haven’t felt anything like this since the 1970s,” said Senator Jason Bean, R Holcomb, a member of the committee.

