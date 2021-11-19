Connect with us

OnePlus Nord N10 5G – Midnight Ice – 128GB T-Mobile Smartphone

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand OnePlus
UPC 0610214666826
Model OnePlus Nord N10 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 6044077649

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network T-Mobile
Operating System OxygenOS
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Black
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features 90 Hz Display, Facial Recognition, Quad Rear Camera, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Fast Charging, Dual Stereo Speakers
Camera Resolution 8.0 MP, 64.0 MP, 2.0 MP
Screen Size 6.5 in
Memory Card Type microSDXC
RAM 6 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Midnight Ice

