Uncategorized
OnePlus Nord N10 5G – Midnight Ice – 128GB T-Mobile Smartphone
OnePlus Nord N10 5G – Midnight Ice – 128GB T-Mobile Smartphone
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|OnePlus
|UPC
|0610214666826
|Model
|OnePlus Nord N10 5G
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|6044077649
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|T-Mobile
|Operating System
|OxygenOS
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Black
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|90 Hz Display, Facial Recognition, Quad Rear Camera, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Fast Charging, Dual Stereo Speakers
|Camera Resolution
|8.0 MP, 64.0 MP, 2.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.5 in
|Memory Card Type
|microSDXC
|RAM
|6 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Midnight Ice
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]