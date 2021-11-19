Strong mag. 6.2 earthquake – Solomon Sea, 195 km southeast of Kokobo, Papua New Guinea, on Fri, November 19, 2021, 12:08 am (GMT +10)





Kokopo / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 10-15 seconds: I woke up from a sleeping bed The house swayed on swaying poles I stood on the floor preparing to get out of the house but subsided after ten minutes and no objects or furniture fell but scary | 3 users found this interesting.

Kokobo, East New Britain (192 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: mild shaking. | 1 user found this interesting (reported by our app)

Arawa (226.6 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Telatu, Bougainville (96.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Intense shaking (MMI VIII) / Complex movement difficult to describe / Several minutes

Byala, West New Britain, Papua New Guinea (298.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillating / 10-15 seconds

Hutjena, Bougainville (104.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Rabaul, East New Britain (219.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 20-30 seconds

Vue, Bougainville (104.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 10-15 seconds

Rabaul, Papua New Guinea (194 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 min

Tully / not feel (reported by our app)

Port Moresby / No hair

Madang, Papua New Guinea / I didn’t feel

Kokopo / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / Very short

Boca / Mild Shake (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 30-60 seconds: Moderate shake

Cocobau, Silao County, Bougainville / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: moderate shaking

Pukka/Mild shaking (MMI IV)

Boca Town / Medium Vibration (MMI V) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 sec

Bougainville / Moderate Shake (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds: Na

