Earthquake? meteor? Residents reported loud bangs, shaking, and flashes in the sky late Wednesday

A mysterious explosion late Wednesday night prompted police in Stowe and Hudson to a failed search for the source of the noise.

Some area residents reported shaking, such as a small earthquake, while others reported a “house shaking” tremor.

Reports were received from Marlborough, Maynard, Hudson, Sudbury, Framingham, Acton and Harvard as people posted on Volcanodiscovery.com.

A few of them called the police, telling the dispatchers that they heard a loud noise.

A resident on the Bolton-Stow border said in an online post that their Ring doorbell picked up a flash of light at 10:07 p.m., November 17, followed by a bang several seconds later. Others have reported similar sightings in the sky.

Stowe Police stated on the department’s Facebook page that they were investigating, but only later reported that it came up blank.

They added, “As of 10:40, we checked all sectors of the city as well as the fire academy. We didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary. We spoke to surrounding towns that had similar complaints.”

That didn’t stop people from wondering what happened. Someone even mentioned that people as far away as Fall River heard the noise as well.

No earthquakes reported

The USGS showed no earthquakes in the area and the National Weather Service in Norton said local seismographs in Boston showed nothing.

The noise could have been a meteor that fell to the ground, although the police who searched found absolutely nothing.

Last month, an explosion was heard in southern New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts. Experts said that this event may have been the result of a meteorite.

“Earth always passes through this kind of dust of scattered meteorites. Mostly, they are very small dust-sized particles, and they create meteor events that go unnoticed, except for scientists trying to look for them. But sometimes, you get these big meteorites and creates something everyone notices,” MIT scientist Ryan Volz told bignewsnetwork.com in October.

A spokesperson for the National Weather Service said the Leonid meteor shower peaked on November 17 and was due to be visible on November 18, which could slightly increase the odds of a meteor falling to Earth.

If the mysterious flash and boom had people looking up at the sky overnight, they would also see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 6 centuries.

The eclipse peaks at 4:02 a.m. and ends at 6:50 a.m.

Multimedia journalist Holly Camero contributed to this story.

