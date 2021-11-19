Earthquakes can be felt in the Midwest miles away from the epicenter





St. Louis felt an earthquake a hundred miles away

St. LOUISE – A 4-magnitude earthquake rocked the small town of Williamsville Wednesday night, about 12 miles from Poplar Bluff. Although St. Louis is located more than 100 miles from Williamsville, residents have reported feeling the noise.

Doug Wiens is Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of Washington. “I asked my class this morning if anyone had felt an earthquake and several students said ‘What earthquake?'” he says. ’ And when I told them the time of the earthquake they said, ‘Yes,’ so there were some people in St. Louis who felt it.”

If an earthquake of the same magnitude had occurred in California’s earthquake hotspot, Wiens says, only people close to the epicenter would have felt it. California seismic waves struggle to pass through local geology, but they travel easily through Missouri and Illinois rocks.

If you don’t feel like it, it will be the majority. Wiens shrugged his shoulders, “I didn’t feel it either, I think most people didn’t because the earthquake is 4 in southern Missouri, it’s on the edge of what you can feel.”

Don’t feel like you’ve missed it, explains Saint Louis University professor Robert Hermann, if you’ve lived here long enough, you’ll likely feel an earthquake. “This earthquake was not really unexpected because we have seismic activity in this area,” Hermann adds.

Wednesday night’s earthquake struck the New Madrid seismic zone, one of two near St. Louis.

“If you want to rank it to the broader area in southeastern Illinois where there have been devastating earthquakes in the New Madrid area, that’s about the 20 largest earthquakes in the past 60 years,” Hermann told 5 On Your Side.

Damage from last night’s earthquakes is minor and limited.

