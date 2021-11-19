What causes frequent earthquakes in Lake SC? – WSOC TV





Jenkinsville, South Carolina – With trees lining the shore, and the water still on a calm day, there’s just something calm about Lake Monticello.

But what happens below the surface is nothing but calm – thousands of strange earthquakes, coming from the bottom of a lake not made by nature.

“Wow, that’s new,” Dallas Kennedy said. “You learn something every day.”

Kennedy said he comes to the shores of Lake Monticello to find a moment of peace. And while the surface of the lake is calm, what’s happening underneath is anything but.

[ RELATED: Minor earthquakes keeping hitting near South Carolina town ]

Rare earthquakes happen here because man, not nature, created the lake.

Visitor Martin Miller said: “I heard about earthquakes happening in the area but never knew it had anything to do with the lake.”

It is called seismicity generated by the reservoir. It is extremely rare, occurring in a few artificial lakes around the world.

It occurs when the reservoir is built over rocks with small fractures. The weight of the water forces them to descend into those cracks, increasing the pressure until eventually that pressure forces the rocks to move—which is what causes an earthquake.

“Very baffling,” Miller said. “I don’t see how it could relate to an earthquake.”

Lake Monticello Earthquakes (WSOC)

The tank was built in 1978 for the Virgil C summer nuclear power plant. The factory is now closed but has become a fishing destination.

Miller comes to the lake for white bass and perch. He said he knew earthquakes were shaking the area, south of Chester, but he didn’t know the lake was the cause of the earthquakes.

“This usually happens soon after a new reservoir has been built,” said Charlotte geologist Andy Popiarchic. “What is less common – constant earthquakes in the same reservoir.

Pobyarchik has been studying earthquakes caused by the reservoir for years but told Channel 9 that this usually only happens when the lake is new.

“It’s not uncommon for it to happen over intervals of years as we saw at Monticello, so that’s still a big question mark,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure it out.”

Lake Monticello Earthquakes (WSOC)

Lake Monticello is rare because small earthquakes continue to occur years after the lake’s formation. Since October 25, seven earthquakes have hit Jenkinsville, South Carolina.

Fortunately, the earthquakes from Monticello are rather weak.

“Too small to be felt, they don’t tend to be harmful,” Boberchik said. “Very localized and shallow.”

There have been three reservoir earthquakes around the world that have registered 6 or stronger on the Richter scale, but these have all been in much deeper lakes where more water pressure can build up.

Lake Monticello is only 89 feet deep.

(Watch below: 1 year since the 5.1 earthquake hit Sparta, NC)

