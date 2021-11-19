Haiti’s response continues, The Lancet direct relief interviews





In the summary, Direct Relief maintains its “Perfect 100” charitable score and a revamped four-star rating from Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest charitable evaluator. The Lancet interviews the CEO of Direct Relief and staff about how cold chain issues can interfere with diabetes care around the world. Scientist: Three months after the devastating earthquake in Haiti, the organization provided more than $18 million in medical aid and allocated another $20.6 million. The most important stories

Position: Charity Navigator, the nation’s premier independent charity evaluator, ranks a total of 160,000 nonprofit organizations in terms of transparency, use of financial resources, culture, leadership, and more.

Response: Direct Relief reflects its strong financial health and commitment to accountability, earning a charitable “Perfect 100” score and a four-star re-review, the assessor’s highest rating.

Impact: “Direct Relief receives no government funding and is deeply committed to respecting the generosity and intent of every person, organization and business that engages in and is a part of the work,” said Thomas Teague, CEO of Direct Relief. “It is our pleasure to share Charity Navigator’s appreciation with all of them.”

The Congo Diabetes Association hosts an annual summer camp in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, for young people with diabetes. The camp teaches young people how to manage diabetes through medication, nutrition, exercise and self-care. (Photo courtesy of Association des Diabétiques du Congo)

The situation: The vast majority of the world’s diabetics live in low- and middle-income countries, but insulin needs to be stored at lower temperatures, which makes it difficult for people to get the treatment they need, The Lancet reports.

Response: The publication interviewed members of Direct Relief, including CEO Thomas Tighe, about how the organization is working to increase cold chain infrastructure in low-resource settings.

Impact: As the cold chain becomes a larger part of drug production and distribution, Direct Relief partners will be more willing to transport and store drugs — and treat patients.

Direct Relief’s emergency response team in Puerto Rico prepares supplies for shipment to Haiti in the wake of the August 14 earthquake. (Photo by Jose Jimenez Tirado for Live Relief)

Situation: Three months after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in southern Haiti, needs are changing. Where previously there were acute care needs such as crush syndrome, the problem now was a lack of medicines and supplies.

Response: Direct Relief’s response to the earthquake changed with the needs of Haiti. Recently, the organization sent insulin, midwife kits, Covid-19 treatments and rapid tests to the country. Finally, Direct Relief provided more than $18 million in medical aid, and allocated another $20.6 million. In addition, $795,000 was awarded.

Impact: Beneficiaries included a hospital in the earthquake zone, doctors working in IDP camps, maternal and child health care providers, and more.

In summary US Around the World In the past two weeks, Direct Relief has dispatched 33 shipments to 27 partners in 16 countries, with a total value of $22.2 million and more than £88,686. In October, Direct Relief became a member of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (PMNCH) hosted by the World Health Organization, and Direct Relief provided a Covid-19 operations grant to a hospital in Egypt to perform basic treatments for rare diseases. A hospital in Bangladesh has received enough midwife kits to facilitate more than 2,000 deliveries, and enough fistula repair units to perform 150 surgeries to correct the devastating condition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.directrelief.org/2021/11/global-update-haiti-response-continues-the-lancet-interviews-direct-relief/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos