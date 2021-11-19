Officials confirm cause of Yorkshire ‘earthquake’ after ‘shake and rumble of homes’





The cause of a possible ‘earthquake’ on the East Yorkshire border was revealed on Wednesday.

North Yorkshire residents described their homes shaking alongside side rumbling sounds with fears that the area had been hit by an earthquake of some sort.

At the time, Volcana Discovery reported an “unconfirmed” earthquake or “seismic-like event” in North Yorkshire, 32 kilometers northeast of York.

For more breaking news from Hull Live, click here.

“We are receiving unverified early reports of ground shaking that may have been caused by seismic activity in or near York (England), England, UK on November 17, 2021 (GMT) at approximately 3.48pm,” she said.

No details were available yet on the size or depth of this potential earthquake. If confirmed, we can expect more accurate data to appear in the next few minutes.”

Read more related articles Read more related articles

Meanwhile, a woman posted on Twitter just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday to say she felt her entire house was “shaking.”

“I felt like the whole house was shaking and rattling for about half an hour!” She said. “Looks like it was a small earthquake in York an hour away!”

While a man tweeted: “An earthquake has occurred near York!”

BGSseismology, which provides “news from the British Geological Survey’s seismology team”, said it believed the event was likely a sonic boom rather than an earthquake.

The earthquake reported near York (Photo: Vulcana Discovery)

“I’ve had quite a few subliminal reports from North Yorkshire, and you can see something in our stations in the area. We think this is a sound blast from an aircraft, not an earthquake,” she said.

The British Geological Survey supported this theory.

She tweeted: “Data from the region’s seismic BGS networks were examined and signals consistent with a possible acoustic origin were recorded between 15.47.42 seconds and 15.49.23 seconds UTC at several stations, on the BGS seismic network, in North Yorkshire.

Reports included: ‘house shaking and creaking squeaks’, ‘low rumbles ending in a stroke’, ‘windows shaking’, and ‘feeling the ground trembling’.

“Reports received are also consistent with historical observations of past events of audio origin.”

The Independent has now reported that the cause has been confirmed as a sonic boom from a Swiss fighter jet.

The Swiss Air Force has confirmed that one of its F-18 Hornet aircraft was behind a shockwave that was felt over a wide area at 3.50pm on Wednesday.

Swiss Air Force FA-18 Hornet (Photo: geograph.org.uk)

Officials said the plane was participating in a “routine practical training” and apologized for any inconvenience.

A detachment of the Swiss Air Force is currently conducting training missions at RAF Lyming in North Yorkshire.

The flight took place over the North Sea and the sound was heard in parts of North Yorkshire and East Cleveland. There have been reports from Redcar, Malton and Whitby.

Get the latest updates from across Hull and East Yorkshire straight to your inbox with our free Hull Live newsletter.

You can simply register by following the instructions here

A spokeswoman told The Independent that sonic booms from planes at sea are not usually heard on land, but “climatic conditions and winds” may have been behind the unusual range.

Sound booms are caused by shock waves from objects that travel through the air faster than the speed of sound.

To get the latest headlines straight to your inbox, click here.

Read more related articles Read more related articles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/cause-yorkshire-earthquake-confirmed-officials-6231649 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos