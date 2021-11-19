Mysterious sonic boom caused by a Swiss fighter jet





The mysterious sonic boom that shook buildings in North Yorkshire – and was initially mistaken for an earthquake – was caused by a Swiss fighter jet.

The Swiss Air Force has confirmed that one of its F-18 Hornet aircraft was behind a shock that was felt over a wide area at 15:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Some residents in North Yorkshire fear an earthquake. One described how her children “froze” upon hearing the sound and feeling the vibrations passing through their bodies.

Officials said the plane was participating in a “routine practical training” and apologized for any inconvenience.

A detachment of the Swiss Air Force is currently conducting training missions at RAF Lyming in North Yorkshire.

The flight took place over the North Sea and the sound was heard in parts of North Yorkshire and East Cleveland. There have been reports from Redcar, Malton and Whitby.

A spokeswoman said the sonic boom from aircraft at sea is not usually heard on land, but “climatic conditions and winds” may have been beyond the unusual range of sound.

Sound booms are caused by shock waves from objects that travel through the air faster than the speed of sound.

Philip Trumper, a council member from Whitby, said he could “see the windows shaking.”

“The house shook,” he told the Palestinian News Agency. “It looked like something heavy was falling into the house next door.”

Dr Amy Jane Bear, a resident, wrote on Twitter: “Feels in the air and all through our bodies near Castle Howard.

“The children froze, the dog ran for her life. The former is now cheerful, the latter is hiding under my bed.”

The British Geological Survey initially received reports of a suspected earthquake.

But after analysis, seismologists determined it was the result of a “sound event” as opposed to motions in the ground.

“Today’s excitement – this afternoon’s earthquake while you’re home, is estimated at 4.6 (not by me…)” said David Gibbs, a professor of geography at the University of Hull.

It later emerged that a sonic boom had been heard over London and eastern England earlier this year as a result of an RAF flight to intercept a private jet.

