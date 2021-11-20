Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB Gold SM-G930A (Unlocked) – GSM World Phone – DF4199

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
UPC 0761330526645
Model Samsung Galaxy S7
eBay Product ID (ePID) 559500252

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked, AT&T
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Gold
Model Number SM-G930A
Connectivity 4G, 3G, 2G, GPRS
Contract Without Contract
Processor Quad Core
Lock Status Network Unlocked
Style Smartphone
Features Camera
Camera Resolution 12.0MP
Screen Size 5.1 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
Cellular Band LTE
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Gold Platinum

