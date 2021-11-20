Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB Gold SM-G930A (Unlocked) – GSM World Phone – DF4199
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|UPC
|0761330526645
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S7
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|559500252
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked, AT&T
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Gold
|Model Number
|SM-G930A
|Connectivity
|4G, 3G, 2G, GPRS
|Contract
|Without Contract
|Processor
|Quad Core
|Lock Status
|Network Unlocked
|Style
|Smartphone
|Features
|Camera
|Camera Resolution
|12.0MP
|Screen Size
|5.1 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|Cellular Band
|LTE
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Gold Platinum
