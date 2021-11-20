Earthquake occurred in Jalore An earthquake in Jalore, Rajasthan of 4.6 on the Richter scale





Earthquake in Jalore: People felt the tremors of an earthquake in Jalore, Rajasthan. According to the information, people felt the earthquake about 2.26 minutes late Friday night.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake measured 4.6 on the Richter scale. At the same time, the epicenter was Galore. As at the time of writing, there have been no reports of casualties. However, tension prevailed among the people after feeling the tremors of the earthquake. People got out of their homes and went to open places.

Let us tell you, earlier on Thursday, earthquakes were felt in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. People felt this earthquake at 3.30 am. Meanwhile, according to the information, an earthquake was felt in many areas including Aburud, Swarupganj and Bindwara in the area.

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Galore today at 2:26 a.m., according to the National Center for Seismology.

Image source: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/pNFoyDyaPH

– ANI (ANI) November 19, 2021

What is the cause of the earthquake?

The collision of plates inside the Earth is the main cause of earthquakes. There are seven plates inside the Earth that rotate constantly. When these plates collide somewhere, a fault line zone forms there and the corners of the surface twist. Due to the bending of the surface corners, pressure builds up there and the plates begin to break. Because of the breaking of these plates, the energy inside finds a way out, due to the shaking of the earth and we consider it an earthquake.

.

