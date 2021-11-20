Uncategorized
Unlocked New LG K92 5G Titan Gray 6.7″ 128GB AT&T GSM World Phone
Unlocked New LG K92 5G Titan Gray 6.7″ 128GB AT&T GSM World Phone
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|LG
|MPN
|LMK920AM1.AAG3TNH
|UPC
|0652810836074
|Model
|LG K92 5G
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|14044065159
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|AT&T
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Gray
|Model Number
|LMK920AM1
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Macro Camera, Quad Rear Camera, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, 3D Depth Camera
|Camera Resolution
|5.0 MP, 64.0 MP, 2.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.7 in
|Memory Card Type
|microSDXC
|RAM
|6 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Titan Gray
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]