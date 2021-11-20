Connect with us

Unlocked New LG K92 5G Titan Gray 6.7″ 128GB AT&T GSM World Phone

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand LG
MPN LMK920AM1.AAG3TNH
UPC 0652810836074
Model LG K92 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 14044065159

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network AT&T
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Gray
Model Number LMK920AM1
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Macro Camera, Quad Rear Camera, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, 3D Depth Camera
Camera Resolution 5.0 MP, 64.0 MP, 2.0 MP
Screen Size 6.7 in
Memory Card Type microSDXC
RAM 6 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Titan Gray

