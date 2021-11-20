Analyst says Scotland’s earthquake is ‘unusual’ because people have felt it





One seismologist said the earthquake in Scotland on Friday was “quite unusual”, because people can already feel it.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake outside Roybridge, near Spin Bridge, in the Highlands on the seismometers at 9.29pm.

This is the second earthquake to hit the country in less than a week.

Glenn Ford, a seismic analyst with BGS at the time of the quake, described the quake, which was 7.5 km deep, as “extremely small” compared to other earthquakes seen around the world.

“From a UK perspective, because we’re a very low seismic zone, we probably only see about 15 earthquakes of this size or larger per year, so it’s quite unusual in this regard,” he said.

“We get about two to three hundred earthquakes every year somewhere in the UK region, so the fact that this earthquake was actually felt is unusual because about 90% of them are so small that no one really realizes it.”

One of the people who felt this was Ian MacDonald, who was staying in the village.

He said, “It was about 9:30 p.m. and I felt a shiver, but I heard it much more than that. It was really noisy, like a train rolling out of the house.”

“To me it looked like a train running past. I knew what it was right away, I had heard it before and felt a jolt before.”

Ford said the night quake was 17 billion times smaller than the earthquake that devastated Japan in 2011, and added, “You wouldn’t look from your coffee or newspaper for an earthquake of this size in California or Japan.”

He added that there are a number of factors that explain why people feel earthquakes in the UK, including the magnitude and depth.

“The other kind is the time of day. Since people are not used to earthquakes in the UK they cause a small earthquake, because it might just be a small tremor, because of the traffic noise, so if someone is in a very remote area like this that they It happened last night, there would be a much better chance of actually feeling it because they are nice and still, it was late at night, probably in a stable situation,” Mr. Ford said.

“Usually if the roads are congested or you are near a highway, you will put it in front of traffic.”

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.1-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday just before 2 a.m., with its epicenter about 11 miles northwest of the town of Lochgilphead, 88 miles northwest of Glasgow.

More than 30 people told the USGS they felt the quake, with reports coming from as far away as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland.

The agency said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers below the surface of the earth.

As for the recent earthquakes in Scotland, Mr Ford said it was “obvious that there has been a little bit of stress built up in that area”.

Data from the British Geological Survey shows that between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK each year, with tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 on the mainland occurring on average once every three years.

