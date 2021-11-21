Harnay Earthquake Survivors, Extreme Poor Receive Payments





Quetta:

Rs 5 billion has been made available to the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) by the government and the assistance is being provided to 15,000 families in Balochistan in collaboration with the Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP).

This support project operates in three districts of the county and has provided immediate relief aid in the event of earthquake disasters in the Harnai District.

The check distribution ceremony was held at the governor’s house in Quetta to mark the continuation of support under the Ehsas Amdan programme.

On this occasion, relief aid was delivered to the families who were badly affected by the earthquake that hit the Harnai region in early October.

The government of Balochistan is committed to the sustainable development and prosperity of the province. We work for the well-being of rural communities, especially in the most disadvantaged areas of the province through the collective efforts of government and non-governmental stakeholders. “I would like to commend the efforts of PPAF, BRSP and PDMA for their strong response to the recent earthquake in Harnai and their ambition to fight poverty,” Governor Syed Zohr Ahmed Agha said.

Read Harnai earthquake victims to get 12,000 rupees each

While addressing the ceremony, Secretary of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Department (PASSD) Mohammad Ali Shahzadeh said that their main focus is to transfer assets to beneficiaries in order to make them self-sufficient and improve their livelihood.

He emphasized that the ministry is committed to alleviating poverty across the country and that the government has spent Rs 5 billion to the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) to achieve this goal.

PPAF Director of Operations, Nader Gul Paresh, said that Balochistan is the poorest of all the provinces and that it always supports those who need it most, such as the Ziyarat earthquake survivors.

It is worth mentioning here that the fund helps more than 15,000 extremely poor families.

