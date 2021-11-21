Uncategorized
LG G8X ThinQ LMG850UM9 128GB Black (Sprint) GSM Unlocked B Good
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|LG
|MPN
|LMG850UM9ASPRBK
|Model
|LG G8X ThinQ
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|22035385565
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Sprint
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|LMG850UM9
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP, 13.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.4 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|6 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
