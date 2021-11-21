Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S10 SM-G973U – 128GB – Prism Black Fully Unlocked Open Box

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G973UZKAXAA
UPC 0887276302126
Model Samsung Galaxy S10
eBay Product ID (ePID) 19029469947

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-G973U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Contract Without Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Style Bar
Features Wireless PowerShare, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.1 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
Cellular Band 4G; 3g& Next G
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Prism Black
Manufacturer Color Prism Black
Sim Card Support Single SIM

