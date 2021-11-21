Here’s Why Earthquake “Four Leaf Clover” Shock Waves Are Dangerous, Not Lucky





Geologists have measured the devastating ‘quadruple clover’ pattern of seismic shock waves in greater detail than ever before — and the resulting results may be crucial to making our buildings and cities more resistant to major earthquakes in the future.

This four-pronged pattern has been analyzed before, but not in so much depth. The team behind the new study hopes it may clear up some of the mystery surrounding how earthquake waves propagate across different frequencies.

Crucially, the alfalfa-leaf shock waves propagated at frequencies as low as 10 Hz, the level of vibration to which many buildings and structures are particularly exposed.

The four-leaf clover pattern can be seen at lower frequencies. (Trugman et al., Geophysical Research Letters, 2021)

“We find that at low frequencies, the simplified and widely used tetragonal model of earthquake ground motions does a good job of describing the observed seismic wave field,” the researchers wrote in their published paper.

“However, at higher frequencies, the tetragonal radiation pattern becomes less pronounced, and deteriorates due to complexity in seismic source processes and fault zone structure.”

The researchers looked at data from one of the densest seismic arrays on the planet: the LArge-n Oklahoma Seismic Survey (LASSO), which consists of 1,829 seismic sensors within an area of ​​just 15 by 20 miles (25 by 32 kilometres). ).

LASSO was used to measure P-wave data from 24 small earthquakes over a 28-day period in 2016, and that’s the data the new study delves into. Having sensors so close to the epicenter meant that patterns could be spotted before they fade and balance at greater distances.

Using algorithms to filter shock waves by frequency, a four-leaf clover pattern appeared, but only at lower frequencies. This may be because lower-frequency seismic waves can bypass the mixture of fractured rock found in earthquake faults, rather than reflecting and scattering in many different directions.

“What happens when you have an earthquake is that pieces of broken rock within the fault zone start moving like pin balls,” says geophysicist Victor Tsai, of Brown University in Rhode Island.

The researchers expected that the earthquakes recorded by the Lasso Array were relatively small – barely perceptible by sensors – but that the same patterns should be repeated across stronger earthquakes. The next step is to put that to the test.

Ultimately, new data like this could make earthquake assessments and modeling more accurate. It shows that while people on the ground may experience a constant level of shock waves (high-frequency waves), the buildings around them may be under more or less pressure (low-frequency shock waves), depending on where they are in the four-leaf clover pattern .

While earthquake faults vary in terms of age, geologic composition, and other factors, the basic physics should be the same. Scientists hope to compile a catalog of earthquake zones, showing faults with the greatest potential for dangerous seismic waves and resulting damage.

“What’s important about these results is that we’re seeing variation in the motion of the Earth near the source, and that’s not taken into account in any kind of hazard models,” says the study’s first author, earthquake geophysicist Daniel Trogman of the University of Texas at Austin.

The research was published in Geophysical Research Letters.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencealert.com/seismologists-have-detailed-a-devastating-clover-leaf-pattern-in-earthquakes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos