



Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have changed many features and mechanics to match updated versions that have been added in games that have appeared since players’ first adventures through Sinnoh in 2006. However, the developers at ILCA have also turned some of the features on again, making them even more True to how they were in the original 4th generation games – including mods for tech and hidden machines.

Technical Machines (TMs) and Hidden Machines (HMs) are used to teach compatible Pokémon moves that they might not naturally learn while leveling up, whether it’s purely for the purpose of expanding their move range in battle or providing the player with a way to bypass some things. Obstacles in the upper world.

With HMs removed entirely in favor of an app on Pokétch, the ILCA has also made TM items a single-use item again, after they’ve taught Pokémon the set move for the first time since Black and White. However, some non-playable characters, such as Gym Leaders, will give you more than one translation memory to use, which alleviates the problem somewhat.

This change means that desirable translation memory, such as the TM26 Earthquake, is made more valuable again since it cannot be used forever.

Earthquake is the strongest land type move in the game and one of the strongest overall. At the base of 100 strength and 100 accuracy, this will deal massive damage to any enemy even if it is used by a non-terrestrial type.

Players looking to teach their Pokemon this move will need to travel deep into Wayward Cave – the smaller section down the Stairs Road where you’ll usually go to meet the Gible. Inside, you need to reach the powerhouse, pass the bike puzzle all the way to the finish, and head south. One stair will take you to a dead end room where Earthquake is the only item inside.

You can get more Earthquake TM copies by visiting the Battle Park and exchanging 80 Battle Points for the one on the table on the right side.

