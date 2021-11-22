Kidnapped missionaries released in Haiti… | News reports





Two members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti a month ago have finally been released, leaving 15 Christians in captivity.

Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) stated on its website that “the two hostages who have been released are fine and in good spirits and are being looked after.” The Ohio-based group said it “cannot provide or confirm the names of those released, the reasons for their release, where they came from or their current location.”

“We encourage you to continue to pray for a complete resolution of this situation,” CAM stated. “As we rejoice at this release, our hearts go out to the 15 people who are still being held. Keep raising the remaining hostages before the Lord.

The group of 16 Americans and Canadians were visiting an orphanage when they were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo, a powerful gang whose leader threatened to kill the hostages if their demands for a ransom of $1 million per person were not met.

Haitian Christians, Haitian Church leaders and other American missionaries recently explained their concerns to CT about how to release CAM workers in ways that would embolden the gangs that brought life to a standstill in Haiti.

Meanwhile, the constant loving prayers of CAM supporters to the kidnappers themselves reveal three distinguishing features of baptism that other Christians should find familiar and thought-provoking, according to experts at the Youth Center for Baptism and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College.

And the relatives of the prisoners wrote in a message published by the CAM website: “Our hearts are crying, Lord, how long must this continue?”. “However, as the saga extends and we reach deeper for grace and courage, we find in excavating in the depths some beautiful shining gems…” they noted “the value of belonging to…the body of Christ,” and “prayers, scriptures, and letters Encouragement from many,” and “Days of communal prayer and fasting.”

“We see the hearts of Christians around the world join together as we continue to pray for our loved ones and their families,” they wrote. “Although we long for the wait to end and for our loved ones to be released, we are nevertheless grateful for the treasures we have found in this valley—gifts from our God and his people.”

CT’s Quick to Listen podcast recently explored how Haitian Christians persevere during crises and whether God really wants missionaries to risk their lives.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2021/october/haiti-missionaries-kidnapped-released-christian-aid-ohio.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos