An earthquake hits Winston Salem on Sunday morning





Neighbors told WFMY News 2 that they heard a loud explosion before 9 a.m., followed by a shaking of the ground for several seconds.

Author: Marisa Tancino (WFMY News2), Christian Morgan (WFMY), Ed Matthews, Kayana Alexander (WFMY), Ben Smart

Published: 10:17 AM ET November 21, 2021

Updated: 4:03PM EST Nov 21st 2021

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – A 2.4-magnitude earthquake struck Winston-Salem Sunday morning at 8:59 a.m., according to the US Geological Service.

The small earthquake hit the population, particularly in the southwestern part of Winston-Salem. The epicenter was located near the intersection of Old Salisbury Road and Gyro Drive, east of Salisbury Court Apartments.

Neighbors told WFMY News 2 that they heard a loud explosion followed by the ground shaking for several seconds.

“It was very fast, but very powerful,” said an Ivory Simmons resident. “You’re standing, shivering, and you hear parts of the house making noises.” She and her mother were home when the earthquake struck.

Some residents indicated that they felt less intense shelling in the days leading up to Sunday’s earthquake.

Marcia Steele was enjoying her morning coffee when the earthquake shook her.

“Suddenly I heard a ‘boom’. It was really loud. I could feel the vibrations. It didn’t cause anything to fall, no damage, but it was definitely an earthquake,” Steele said.

The earthquake of magnitude 2.4 was recorded at a depth of 2 km.

If you feel the vibrations you can report it to the USGS. Submit your report here So far, there have been no reports of damage, according to officials.

If you have home, security, or doorbell camera footage of the earthquake, please submit the video here, using the Near Me feature on our website or app.

Earthquake: Around 9 AM, a small earthquake occurred near Winston-Salem. Very small and very shallow but few people in the area reported having felt or heard it.

This earthquake rarely causes damage. pic.twitter.com/8VvRDxcPjP

— Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) November 21, 2021

2.4m earthquake in Winston-Salem earlier around 9am.

Many people in the Trinity reported feeling it or hearing a loud bang. # earthquake # triple pic.twitter.com/3VnUonanf2

— Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) November 21, 2021

Earthquakes are rare in our region. They are more likely to occur along the Appalachian spine. However, as we have seen in recent years, they do occur in the foothills and Piedmont.

Earthquakes in our area are usually weak. They usually measure 2.0 to 2.5 on the Richter scale. Earthquakes of this weakness are often not felt. However, the Sparta earthquake on Sunday August 9, 2020, had a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale. It is felt in most parts of North Carolina and neighboring states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/earthquake-ardmore-street-winston-salem-neighbors-boom/83-3ad266ce-723e-48e0-9894-a04bd7cf184c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos