New idol of Lord Goraknath to be inaugurated soon – The Himalayan Times – The No. 1 English daily newspaper in Nepal





Kathmandu, November 21, The authorities are preparing to place a new idol of Lord Goraknath in the newly constructed Kasthamandap which was completely destroyed in the 2015 earthquake. Indeed, the new idol of Gorakhnath was sculpted because the older statue was destroyed by the earthquake. “According to the Hindu principle, it is not pious to use broken statues as they are not considered auspicious. Therefore, we will put up a new one according to all religious procedures,” Rajesh Shakya, the chairperson of the reconstruction committee and a member of the council said. Bagmati County Council. He further claimed that the decision was made after consulting senior Buddhist and Hindu priests. The new idol was designed by sculptor Naresh Maharajan of Lalitpur using Archaeological Sound Technique. The authorities also made four statues of Lord Ganesh that were part of the Kastamandap temple and were damaged in the earthquake. The ancient statue of Lord Gurkhanath, which was said to have been broken into pieces, is now in the custody of the Hanumandhoka Durbar Museum in Basantapur of the Department of Archeology. After the installation of the new idol, the temple will be placed in the same museum in Basantapur or it will be moved to the National Museum, Chhauni, to be observed by the general public. Head of the Hanumandhoka Durbar Museum, Sandeep Khanal, said that they had not received any information about the making of the new idol, however, they continued their regular worship of the idol. “We noticed some broken parts of the idol, which were immediately repaired using traditional methods. At the moment it is safe with us and can be witnessed by anyone upon request. However, we will comply with the authorities’ decision on the original idol.” In the meantime, the authorities Ready to inaugurate the reconstruction of the historic temple that was promoted in two weeks. “90 percent of the reconstruction work is completed. If all goes as planned, we can put the new idol in two weeks and open it in a ceremony,” Shakya said. The process of rebuilding Kasthamandap has been kept in limbo for a long time after various issues were raised by stakeholders, local people and human rights activists. Reconstruction work officially started after the metropolitan city of Kathmandu agreed to rebuild the temple at its own expense with the participation of local residents. Shakya said KMC had provided 110 million rupees for the reconstruction. Kathmandap Temple is one of the oldest temples in Kathmandu Valley. It was earlier believed that the temple was built in the 17th century. But, it was proven wrong when a study of the institution after the 2015 earthquake showed that the temple had actually been built during the 7th century. Historians and conservationists have discovered many large foundation walls and timber columns that have been renovated several times in history. A version of this article appeared in the November 22, 2021, print edition of The Himalayan Times.

