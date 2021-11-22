VERIZON, KYOCERA DURAFORCE PRO E6810N ANDROID RUGGED PHONE 32GB LTE WATERPROOF

Kyocera DuraForce PRO is a black bar design smartphone that comes in black and features an Octa Core Processor and 32 GB of storage. It also has bluetooth, a sharp camera with a resolution of 13 megapixels, and a 5-inch diagonal screen size that is durable. It has a fingerprint sensor for added protection and a rechargeable, long-lasting battery. This phone is network locked and the carrier is Verizon.