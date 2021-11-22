Connect with us

VERIZON, KYOCERA DURAFORCE PRO E6810N ANDROID RUGGED PHONE 32GB LTE WATERPROOF

About this product

Product Information
Kyocera DuraForce PRO is a black bar design smartphone that comes in black and features an Octa Core Processor and 32 GB of storage. It also has bluetooth, a sharp camera with a resolution of 13 megapixels, and a 5-inch diagonal screen size that is durable. It has a fingerprint sensor for added protection and a rechargeable, long-lasting battery. This phone is network locked and the carrier is Verizon.

Product Identifiers
Brand Kyocera
MPN KYOE6810N
UPC 0067215026232
Model DuraForce Pro
eBay Product ID (ePID) 234083614

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Micro USB 2.0
Contract With Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Camera Resolution 13.0 MP
Screen Size 5 in
Memory Card Type microSDXC
Cellular Band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 HSDPA 850/900/1700(AWS)/1900/2100
RAM 3 GB

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Full HD Ips
Manufacturer Color Black
Battery Capacity 3240mAh
Network Technology LTE
Supported Flash Memory Cards microSD
Family Line Kyocera Duraforce Pro
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

