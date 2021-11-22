Uncategorized
VERIZON, KYOCERA DURAFORCE PRO E6810N ANDROID RUGGED PHONE 32GB LTE WATERPROOF
VERIZON, KYOCERA DURAFORCE PRO E6810N ANDROID RUGGED PHONE 32GB LTE WATERPROOF
About this product
|Product Information
|Kyocera DuraForce PRO is a black bar design smartphone that comes in black and features an Octa Core Processor and 32 GB of storage. It also has bluetooth, a sharp camera with a resolution of 13 megapixels, and a 5-inch diagonal screen size that is durable. It has a fingerprint sensor for added protection and a rechargeable, long-lasting battery. This phone is network locked and the carrier is Verizon.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Kyocera
|MPN
|KYOE6810N
|UPC
|0067215026232
|Model
|DuraForce Pro
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|234083614
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Micro USB 2.0
|Contract
|With Contract
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Bar
|Camera Resolution
|13.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5 in
|Memory Card Type
|microSDXC
|Cellular Band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 HSDPA 850/900/1700(AWS)/1900/2100
|RAM
|3 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Full HD Ips
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
|Battery Capacity
|3240mAh
|Network Technology
|LTE
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|microSD
|Family Line
|Kyocera Duraforce Pro
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]