These 6 earthquakes caused the most damage in New York





When we think of earthquakes, we usually think of California. But New York has had its fair share of earthquakes, too. Between 1737 and 2016, there were 550 earthquakes across the state. Here are the most important earthquakes that damaged homes and businesses.

4. On April 20, 1931, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake near Lake George struck some homes.

3 – On April 20, 2002, a severe earthquake struck northern New York, which damaged homes and infrastructure in the area.

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake on April 20, 2002 damaged chimneys, collapsed road embankments, and other minor damage in the O Sable Forks area.

2. (3-Way Tie) On December 18, 1737, New York City was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.2, destroying some homes. Not much is known about the epicenter.

2. (3-Way Tie) On August 10, 1884, New York City was hit by another earthquake of magnitude 5.2. It damaged homes and businesses, including broken windows and chimneys.

The shaking from this earthquake was felt as far west as Toledo, Ohio and as far east as Penobscot Bay, Maine. Some have also reported feeling it in Baltimore, Maryland. The local magnitude of this earthquake was set at 5.2.

2. (3-Way Tie) On August 12, 1929, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near Attica. cause damage to homes and businesses,

In Attica, many chimneys were thrown, brick walls cracked, and shop aisles were filled with goods thrown from the shelves. People felt this earthquake in the Far East as far as central New Hampshire and as far west as Cleveland, Ohio.

1. On September 5, 1944, New York was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 which was centered around New York and the Canadian border. Massena, New York and Cornwall in Ontario suffered the most damage from this earthquake,

In Massena, a school gymnasium was badly damaged, 90% of chimneys were destroyed or damaged, house foundations cracked, windows were smashed, and plumbing was damaged. Similar types of damage have been reported in Cornwall, Ontario. People felt this earthquake from eastern Maine to central Michigan and Maryland.

