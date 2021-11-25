Haiti: resilience in times of crisis – Haiti





When the earthquake hit Haiti in 2021, the country was already reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and political instability. The disaster exacerbated the risks of violence faced by women and girls in Haiti, particularly those with disabilities.

“The current insecurity and socio-political context has disrupted the many advocacy efforts to learn about the different forms of violence against women with disabilities, and to inform them of their rights and duties,” says Esther Randish, Executive Director of the Initiative pour un Développement. Fair in Haiti (IDEH).

Funded by the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence against Women (the United Nations Trust Fund), IDEH runs a project in two districts in Haiti, Gonaives and Hinch, to prevent violence against women and girls with disabilities and support survivors. The project builds awareness about GBV in the community, while ensuring better access to comprehensive and non-discriminatory services for survivors. It also offers leadership training courses for women with disabilities. However, as with many essential services, IDEH services have also been disrupted by crises.

Earlier in 2021, a fire destroyed a makeshift camp hosting several female survivors of violence with disabilities, including some IDEH beneficiaries, killing at least two and leaving many injured and displaced. Soon, the earthquake caused further destruction. With the support of the United Nations Trust Fund, the International Institute for Democracy and Human Rights has activated the emergency fund to distribute food parcels and hygiene kits to 150 survivors with disabilities. The fund also helped provide medical and psychological support, and set up a mobile clinic for women with disabilities.

Through the emergency fund, the institute has also organized self-care activities for employees who have also been severely affected by the multiple and ongoing crises.

“The fund has allowed us to provide a safety net for our beneficiaries and build the resilience of our organization,” explained Esther Randish. Building its resilience was critical to continuing to serve the survivors. IDEH had already had a rough start in the first year of the project as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country in 2020. In that time, the UN Trust Fund’s Five Points Plan has helped organizations like IDEH adapt quickly and continue to assist survivors of violence.

IDEH has been able to distribute sanitation and food kits to survivors, and prepare documentation in Braille on gender-based violence for visually impaired and blind women at risk of violence, so that they can have verified information and access to available services. With a grant from the United Nations Trust Fund, the institute has collaborated with other local disability organizations to train government institutions to provide disability inclusive services as part of their response to COVID-19.

Worldwide, women and girls with disabilities are more likely to be survivors of domestic and other forms of gender-based violence and up to three times more at risk of rape. In Haiti, women and girls with disabilities often face discrimination when trying to access justice or health services.

Despite the many challenges faced by IDEH, more than 100 women with disabilities are now better informed about their rights and better able to identify and report cases of gender-based violence. About 150 women survivors have received immediate assistance through the Institute for Education and Health Development since the epidemic and earthquake. Furthermore, IDEH works with other local organizations to increase their understanding of violence against women and girls with disabilities, so that they are better equipped to support survivors with disabilities in seeking legal action.

“Despite the multiple challenges, IDEH’s ability to adapt, recalibrate, return with creative solutions and commitment to serving Haiti’s most marginalized women is truly inspiring. Time and time again, they come back stronger and more determined to act,” said Mila Ioncheva, Portfolio Manager of the United Nations Trust. “.

The United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence against Women is the only global grant-making mechanism dedicated to ending and preventing all forms of violence against women. For 16 days of activity, join the Trust Fund’s #Give25forUNTF25 fundraising challenge, marking 25 years of giving grants to support women’s organizations around the world.

