Apple iPhone 7 32GB Black (Verizon) A1660 (CDMA + GSM) Brand New SEALED
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MNAY2LL/A, MN8G2LL/A, MNAC2LL/A
|UPC
|0604286785967, 0604286786117, 0640520098783, 0604286786032
|Model
|Apple iPhone 7
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|225202995
|Product Key Features
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|iOS
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|A1660 (CDMA + GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Quad Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Bar
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|4.7 in
|Memory Card Type
|Built-In Memory
|RAM
|2 GB
|Dimensions
|Weight
|4.87 Oz
|Depth
|0.28in.
|Height
|5.44in.
|Width
|2.64in.
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Retina HD with 3d Touch
|Display Resolution
|1334×750
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
|Battery Type
|Lithium Ion
|Battery Capacity
|1960mAh
|Battery Talk Time
|Up to 840 Min
|Battery Standby Time
|Up to 240hr.
|Network Technology
|GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a, TD-SCDMA
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|Built-In Memory
|Family Line
|Apple iPhone
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
|Release Date
|2016
