Apple iPhone 7 32GB Black (Verizon) A1660 (CDMA + GSM) Brand New SEALED

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

 



About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MNAY2LL/A, MN8G2LL/A, MNAC2LL/A
UPC 0604286785967, 0604286786117, 0640520098783, 0604286786032
Model Apple iPhone 7
eBay Product ID (ePID) 225202995

Product Key Features
Network Verizon
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Model Number A1660 (CDMA + GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Quad Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 4.7 in
Memory Card Type Built-In Memory
RAM 2 GB

Dimensions
Weight 4.87 Oz
Depth 0.28in.
Height 5.44in.
Width 2.64in.

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Retina HD with 3d Touch
Display Resolution 1334×750
Manufacturer Color Black
Battery Type Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity 1960mAh
Battery Talk Time Up to 840 Min
Battery Standby Time Up to 240hr.
Network Technology GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a, TD-SCDMA
Supported Flash Memory Cards Built-In Memory
Family Line Apple iPhone
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G
Release Date 2016

