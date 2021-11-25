Connect with us

New in Box Samsung Galaxy S9 SM-G960U 64GB Gray GSM Unlocked ATT T-Mobile

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G960FZBDDBT
Model Samsung Galaxy S9
eBay Product ID (ePID) 245241430

Product Key Features
Custom Bundle No
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Gray
Model Number Sm-G960f/Ds
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC, GPS
Contract Without Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Style Bar
Features 4G Data Capable, 3g Data Capable
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 4GB

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Quad HD+ Super Amoled
Manufacturer Color Titanium Gray
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
Supported Flash Memory Cards microSD
Family Line Samsung Galaxy S9
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

