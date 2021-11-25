Uncategorized
New in Box Samsung Galaxy S9 SM-G960U 64GB Gray GSM Unlocked ATT T-Mobile
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-G960FZBDDBT
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|245241430
|Product Key Features
|Custom Bundle
|No
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Gray
|Model Number
|Sm-G960f/Ds
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC, GPS
|Contract
|Without Contract
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Factory Unlocked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|4G Data Capable, 3g Data Capable
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.8 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|4GB
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Quad HD+ Super Amoled
|Manufacturer Color
|Titanium Gray
|Battery Capacity
|3000mAh
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|microSD
|Family Line
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
