Onde faces TM26 Earthquake em Pokémon Brilliant Diamond e Shining Pearl





Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl brought changes to many gadgets and mechanics from the original 2006 games, as players set out on their first adventure through Sinnoh. However, ILCA developers have also rolled back some of the changes they’ve made over the years, leaving some functions more similar to the original 4th generation games – including a change in technical hardware and hidden machines.

Technical Machines (TMs) and Stealth Machines (HMs) are used to teach Pokémon-compatible attacks that they might not have learned naturally when leveling up. This can only be done to increase the number of attacks or as a way to bypass certain obstacles in the game.

Since HMs have been completely removed and become an app in Pokétch, the ILCA has also returned TMs to single-use items, which break after marking a Pokémon attack, for the first time since Black & White. However, some NPCs, such as Gym Leaders, will give you more than one TM to use, which mitigates the damage somewhat.

But with this change, some of the more sought-after brands like the TM26 Quake are becoming more valuable again as they can’t be used forever.

Earthquake is the most powerful attack on Earth in the game and one of the strongest overall. With 100 strength and 100 base accuracy, it deals massive damage to any enemy, even if used by a non-terrestrial Pokemon.

If you want to teach your Pokemon this attack, you’ll need to dig deeper into Wayward Cave – the little section down the bike path where you’d usually go to find the Gible. There, you need to access the power skill and get to the end of the bike puzzle and head south. The ladder will lead to an isolated room, where the earthquake will be the only element.

You can get more copies of TM Earthquake by visiting the Battle Park and trading 80 Battle Points for an earthquake at the counter on the right.

The article was originally published in English by Cale Michael on Dot Esports on November 21.

