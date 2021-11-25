Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G SM-A326U 64GB Awesome Black T-Mobile 10/10 Mint Condition

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-A326UZKNTMB
Model Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 8046974678

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network T-Mobile
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Quad Rear Camera, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Fast Charging
Camera Resolution 5.0 MP, 8.0 MP, 48.0 MP, 2.0 MP
Screen Size 6.5 in
Memory Card Type microSDXC
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Awesome Black

