OnePlus 8 (5G, 128GB, 8GB RAM) 6.55in GSM T-Mobile AT&T Phone Unlocked Good
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|OnePlus
|UPC
|0610214663818
|Model
|OnePlus 8
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|14038169420
|Product Key Features
|Network
|T-Mobile
|Operating System
|OxygenOS
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Pink
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Facial Recognition, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor, Triple Rear Camera
|Camera Resolution
|16.0 MP, 48.0 MP, 2.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.55 in
|RAM
|8 GB
|Additional Product Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Dual SIM
|Manufacturer Color
|Interstellar Glow
