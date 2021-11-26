Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Gray Smartphone T-Mobile SM-G991UZAATMB

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Gray Smartphone T-Mobile SM-G991UZAATMB

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G991UZAATMB
UPC 0610214667793
Model Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 8043691369

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network T-Mobile
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Gray
Model Number SM-G991U
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, 8K Video Recording, Gyro Sensor, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Telephoto Lens, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Facial Recognition, Wide-Angle Camera, Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Triple Rear Camera
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP, 64.0 MP
Screen Size 6.2 in
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Phantom Gray

