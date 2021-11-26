Calcutta 6.1 earthquake struck early Friday





Kolkata was woken up by a powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale that struck the border region between India and Myanmar early Friday morning. Officially reported by the National Center for Seismology.

People, who felt the effects of the earthquake in parts of India, including Kolkata, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam along with Bangladesh, took to Twitter to report the earthquake.

The epicenter was located 183 km east of Chittagong, Bangladesh. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 5.15 am at a depth of 35 km.

There were also reports of a second earthquake at 5.53 am.

The northeastern region of the country is located in a high seismic zone, which makes earthquakes frequent in the region.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Assam and parts of the region on April 28 earlier this year.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), a strong and shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the border region between Myanmar and India around 5.15 am on Friday.

The alert issued by the independent organization and real-time earthquake information provider confirmed the earthquake and tremors in West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

Map of felt reports received so far after #earthquake M5.8 in the Myanmar-India border area 41 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/vrNvjM1RkR

– EMSC (@LastQuake) November 26, 2021

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake: Happened on 11-26-2021, 05:15:38 India Time, Latitude: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 km, Location: 73 km SE Tinsol, Mizoram, India For more information download BhooKamp app https://t.co/vKXXUPI2landmaindiaIndiametdept pic.twitter.com/RG55ppqm5z

– National Center for Earthquakes (NCS_Earthquake) November 26, 2021

Later, EMSC estimated the earthquake’s strength at 5.8, having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale, and said the epicenter was about 126 kilometers southeast of Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram.

According to the National Seismology Center, the 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:15 a.m. The central agency, which monitors earthquake activity in the country, said the quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 12 kilometers and 73 kilometers southeast of Thinsole in Mizoram.

Have you ever felt the early morning tremors in Kolkata? Tell us at https://www.facebook.com/tt.my.kolkata or https://twitter.com/TT_My_Kolkata

Is it #earthquake or something else? I felt like something was shaking me while I was on my laptop sitting on my bed at 5:17 AM

– Jayaditya (@jayadityaproto) November 25, 2021

I woke up from the earthquake today. #Earthquake#Calcutta

– Manisha Chatterjee (@Manisha69674408) November 26, 2021

Later, the Associated Press quoted the US Geological Survey as saying that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 32.8 km (20.4 miles) near Hakka city, the capital of northwestern Myanmar’s Chin state, causing the tremors to spread across the border to towns and cities in India. and Bangladesh.

The agency said that recent earthquakes in this region have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that may have contributed to the losses, but it predicted that the current quake exposed the residents little or no exposure to such risks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/my-kolkata/news/kolkata-jolted-by-6-1-tremors-early-on-friday/cid/1840675 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos