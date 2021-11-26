



Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has described the racism scandal sparked by allegations a Great Companion of systematic discrimination in Yorkshire as an “earthquake” that could change cricket for the better.

Speaking after the publication of the European Central Bank’s 12-point action plan to address equality, inclusion and diversity in sport, Harrison also insisted he remains the man who continues to lead English cricket during this crisis despite intense criticism and pressure from MPs and government following companion testimony influential before Parliament earlier this month.

“The past few weeks have been very difficult for cricket,” Harrison said. “I think it looks like an earthquake has hit us as our game was portrayed in the worst possible way in the world’s media.

Azim’s testimony and that of others have already revealed serious issues that we haven’t dealt with collectively in the game for many decades as well as recently.

“What we are trying to control right now is a collective response within the game and coming together to work out what we are going to do about this very dangerous situation that we are facing.

Cricket is committed to a plan of action to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

“It’s sad, frankly, but I sometimes think that an earthquake – because that’s how it feels so much – can provide the opportunity to accelerate years and years of change in a very fast period of time because it highlights a situation that for no reason is changing through sycophancy , the decades trying to move people from the ground up, through education processes. Perhaps this is the shockwave that will give us the opportunity to unite this game once and for all.”

The ECB document includes 12 action points grouped into five key areas: education, locker room culture, diversity of talent pathways, environments and governance.

As the Guardian revealed on Tuesday, the main hurdle delaying the announcement of its proposed launch Wednesday was the point that it required boards to diversify their boards by April.

When the plan was announced on Friday, it acknowledged the difficulties, saying “compliance will be subject to a ‘compliance or interpretation’ requirement to ensure that municipalities respect their own governance processes in making the required change.”

European Central Bank CEO Tom Harrison called the action plan a “collective in-game response” to the ongoing racism scandal. Photo: Victoria Jones / PA

Meanwhile, Warwickshire has decided not to take any action against Tim Bresnan, a former English bowler who has been described by a companion as a Yorkshire player who has experienced bullying and racist behaviour.

Bresnan categorically denied the racial abuse of Rafeeq but apologized for any inappropriate behavior during his time at Headingley.

However, following an investigation by Warwickshire, Bresnan’s current club, no action will be taken against the 36-year-old other than for Al-Khayyat to be asked to conduct cultural awareness training alongside the rest of the county coaches and wider management team. “Tim will be very involved in this process,” said Mark McCafferty, Warwickshire Chairman. “He fully supports Warwickshire’s position on inclusion and understands our expectations of him as a player.

“Warwickshire is determined to unlike the communities we serve at every level, with Edgbaston a safe and welcoming place for everyone. Nothing is stopping us from achieving this goal.”

