Connect with us

Uncategorized

Google Pixel 5 – Unlocked 5G Phone 128GB – Just Black

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By

 



Google Pixel 5 – Unlocked 5G Phone 128GB – Just Black

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Google
MPN GA01955-US
UPC 0193575007878
Model Google Pixel 5
eBay Product ID (ePID) 13041419606

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Black
Model Number GD1YQ
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer
Camera Resolution 16.0 MP, 12.2 MP
Screen Size 6 in
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Just Black

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: