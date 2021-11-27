Tom Harrison thinks ‘earthquake’ can speed change as European Central Bank unveils plan to tackle racism





Tom Harrison, chief executive of the European Central Bank, says the revelations “earthquake” surrounding institutional racism in English cricket could be a catalyst for long-awaited change within the sport, as the board on Friday unveiled its five-point action plan in response to the crisis.

Measures outlined include adopting a game-wide approach to dealing with complaints about racism, and a full review of dressing room culture both internationally and locally, Harrison acknowledged, with a game-wide fan base in the region. Of the 11 million people in England and Wales, “We don’t yet have a sport that represents everyone [communities]And we “risk losing these people unless we address this situation urgently.”

“It feels like an earthquake has hit us,” Harrison admitted during his first briefing since the Digital, Cultural, Media and Sports Select Committee hearing in Westminster. Azim Rafeeq’s appearance before the committee came in the wake of Yorkshire’s failed handling of a report about his allegations of institutional racism at the club and provoked a number of other players to speak out about abuses they had experienced at other clubs.

“The past few weeks have been very difficult for cricket,” Harrison said. “Our game has been portrayed in the worst possible way in the global media, and testimonies from others have revealed serious issues that we have not dealt with collectively as a game for many decades, as well as recently.

“What we are trying to control now is that it is a collective response from the match coming together to decide what we are going to do about this very dangerous situation that we are facing. Last Friday was that moment when we came together as a group, the whole game.

“Honestly, it sometimes takes an earthquake like this to provide the kind of bravery we’ve seen from Great Companion in particular, but from others as well,” Harrison added. “It provided the opportunity to speed up years and years of change in a very fast period of time. Perhaps this is the shock that will enable us to combine this game once and for all. And I do not mean that as a game as we see it now, but the game that got 11 million Fans want to be a part of it.”

Harrison’s position within the European Central Bank came under scrutiny during last week’s meeting, but he reiterated his belief he has “the backing of the game,” as he pledged to do everything in his power to lead the changes outlined in the measure. plan.

“I’m very committed to sorting this issue out with the game,” Harrison said. “We have come up with some important actions as a result of what happened. I understand that I have the support of the game and I am very excited to make sure that we provide a welcoming environment across our sport for everyone. This is something I have been passionate about, from the moment I took on this job. I will not leave that now.” .

In addition to the plan, the European Central Bank has also committed £25 million in funding over five years to support Ethnicity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) actions and the formation of a new anti-discrimination unit within six months, as well as setting up EDI minimum standards for all places that have jurisdiction. Withhold funding if these criteria are not met.

It also includes a commitment to conduct a comprehensive review of detection, enforcement, and sanctions against discriminatory and abusive fan behavior at all professional cricket grounds prior to the 2022 season as well as “best governance practices” with targets for a 30% female board of directors and locally representative ethnicity by April 2022. Each executive will have Significant employed throughout the game Personal EDI goals as part of annual performance goals.

The plan was developed in the wake of a companion racism scandal and after a crisis meeting a week ago involving the European Central Bank, the Millennium Challenge Corporation, the Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) and 18 first-tier counties, among other organisations.

The five target areas are: more understanding and education; processing dressing room culture; removing barriers in talent paths; Create welcoming environments for all and publish local action plans by a six-month deadline.

Under these headings, the plan lists 12 courses of action including “adopting a standardized approach within three months to reporting, investigating and responding to complaints, allegations, and whistleblowing across the game”; “A complete review of dressing room culture in all men’s and women’s professional teams, both domestically and internationally”; and “work to help advance into professional teams of people from diverse backgrounds (particularly from South Asia, black youth and the disadvantaged)”.

In response to the threat last week by the Sports Minister, Nigel Huddleston, that the UK government could see fit to appoint an independent regulator if the European Central Bank failed to “regulate its internal affairs”, Harrison acknowledged that the governance review was overdue and that it would have to The ECB “must have a very good reason” not to comply with such recommendations if they are imminent.

A meeting was held on Thursday with provincial chiefs to discuss the ECB’s dual role as a national regulator and governing body, and Harrison added that the same conversation should take place with the broader game in due course.

“This reflects the changing role of the European Central Bank and the expanded role of the governing body in recent years,” he said. “We haven’t done a governance review since 2017, when we introduced the independent board, so I think now is a good time for us to go back as a group, and work out whether we have the right governance structures, given the different pressures and the unique roles that the ECB now plays as a sport major, with the multiple hats we have to wear while supervising the game.”

Barry O’Brien, interim president of the European Central Bank, said: “There is no doubt that this is a defining moment for cricket. After our comprehensive meeting last week, we said we must rise to the challenge and respond with one voice.”

“We have now put in place a series of game-wide commitments so that cricket can begin to make the transformation we know is needed. Change is needed as a matter of urgency, but we also recognize that ongoing work is required over months and years to make fundamental and long-term progress. today “.

