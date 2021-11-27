Iran: Hormozgan Earthquake Emergency Action Plan (EPoA) Operation DREF No. MDRIR007 – Iran (Islamic Republic of)





a. Situation Analysis

Description of the disaster

According to the Iranian Seismological Center, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Ghazi district near the city of Fin in Hormozgan province, southern Iran on November 14, 2021 at 15:37 local time. So far, the area has been hit by 88 aftershocks (the largest with a magnitude of 6.2 Richter at 21:20 local time). The affected area consists of one city and 137 villages, with a total population of about 9,121 families (36,484 people). In addition, the affected cities in the surrounding area include Hajabad, Bandar Abbas, and Rodan, the effects of which were felt in Kerman and Fars provinces as well. According to the emergency medical services, 99 people were injured, and one died as a result of the collapse of the electricity pole. People in the affected areas are terrified and are expected to stay outside all night for a week, as aftershocks continue to strike at regular intervals. Minor cracks in the walls of the buildings can be seen primarily in the villages near the epicenter, the Finn district, Sarza, and the Radwan villages. The worst affected villages are West Jishan, Ab Shirin, Zartu Bala, Payne, Rodchor, Joharah Chilu and Chakal.

Summary of the current response

Once the event was reported by the Seismological Center, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated at the county and headquarters levels. The Relief and Rescue Organization’s Equal Opportunity Committee manages and coordinates the operation with the Economic Operations Centers in the provinces of Hormozgan, Fars, Kerman and Baushar. Operations teams from the four provinces are on high alert / on standby. Local assessment teams (11 teams) from Rodan, Hajiabad and Bandar Abbas were immediately deployed to the field. The EOC’s video communication is configured to maintain close contact with the field. A continuous interchange of data is also established at the county level with EMS and Roads Department command centers. At the community level, Hilal General Public Teams (9 from Kerman, 10 from Bawshar and 24 from Hormozgan) activated and started the rapid assessment process, allowing operational teams to focus on the worst affected areas. Two rescue helicopters remained on alert.

Two emergency shelter rapid response teams (15 people) have been deployed from Fars and Kerman provinces. Also, 21 rescue vehicles were mobilized to support the operation. Household items including 5,000 blankets, 5,629 family tents and 5,000 ground covers were sent from neighboring provinces to the IRCS branch in Hormozgan. During the first 72 hours, 2,700 food parcels were delivered to the affected branch. An emergency camp with 400 family tents was established in Khaleeji Faris Sports Hall in Bandar Abbas. The distribution process started with 222 family tents mainly in villages and remote areas where they are most needed. In the Radwan district, 170 tents were distributed and in the Qamarbandi district 1,991 family tents were distributed in the Finn district and the neighboring villages. In addition, 112 food parcels were distributed.

Immediate emergency medical services were provided immediately, as well as first aid for those who did not need referrals. More than 90 patients were transferred to hospitals, and young volunteers visited safe places/transitional shelters regularly to provide psychosocial support activities to children, adolescents and the elderly in order to prevent psychological harm and negative effects of the disaster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/iran-islamic-republic/iran-hormozgan-earthquake-emergency-plan-action-epoa-dref-operation-n

