Country diary: I think it’s an earthquake – but it doesn’t come from below | environment





I collected four boys from school today – my son and three playmates. Intent on spending an afternoon in the delicious sunshine, we and the dog led us to the highest point of Slingsby Bank, where the woods and long views of the North York Moors are.

Boys and dogs have a thin front tail, grappling and squabbling in fiery-colored leaf litter. They reach the wood’s edge when the day suddenly turns into a tight focus here and now.

Something going on. Four pairs of wide eyes turned toward me. Four mouths make the same little O: word form None of us have the bandwidth to speak: What?

I’ve had two earthquakes before, both at night. The first passed in hesitant bewilderment, the second shook body and mind into hyperactivity.

Wednesday Gang. Photography: Amy Jane Berg

Is this what this is? There is a long rumble. My inner ripple, like a lake when a pebble falls. But my feet are different. I wear barefoot shoes with very bendy soles, I’m familiar with mud squids on my arches. I should feel this tremor as an elephant feels ultrasound. But whatever these vibrations are, they do not come from the ground.

The dog mounts straight for the safety of the car, so we give up and move on. All the boys talk at once. I post a question on Twitter and replies are coming in fast – I was shocked through the swamps and the British Geological Survey is looking into it. Tomorrow we will learn that a Swiss Air Force jet in routine training has broken the sound barrier over the North Sea and due to some atmospheric distractions, the resulting boom has traveled further than usual.

A really banal explanation, but for now, with only the evidence of our senses still present, we seem to be experiencing an extended version of the awakening you get when you fall. We come home through a super-saturated pink and blue sunset, and even while discussing earthquake versus sonic boom theories, the boys notice fallen beech leaves glowing like hot coals. I encourage them to gossip, because it is the most natural sound in a world still teeming with disturbing modernity.

