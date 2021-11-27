Kolkata earthquake feels slight tremors from Myanmar earthquake





Mild tremors shook parts of Kolkata around 5.15am on Friday morning.

The tremors lasted for several seconds, and no injuries were reported.

An earthquake with an epicenter in Myanmar, measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale, caused tremors to be felt in Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam as well as Bangladesh.

The epicenter was 12 kilometers inland from 73 kilometers southeast of Thinsole in Mizoram, according to the National Seismology Center. The distance from Kolkata will be more than 1,600 kilometres.

In seismic language, an earthquake of about 5 degrees can be described as “strong”.

The Richter scale remains constant in all places where an earthquake is felt, but the probability of damage varies with the distance from the epicenter.

The earthquake that struck Nepal in April 2015, which killed many of them, had a magnitude of 7.8, and was classified as “major”. The epicenter was more than 900 km away but was felt in Calcutta.

“If the epicenter was closer to the surface, the waves would have been stronger,” said Sankar Kumar Nath, professor of geophysics at IIT Kharagpur.

Many Kolkata people were asleep when the tremors occurred. But many of those who were awake, or shaken by tremors from their beds, took to the streets in search of safety.

Many offices in Sector Five, Rajarat and New Town, where people work night shifts, are now empty.

New Town resident Ranjan Basu, who lives in a twelfth-floor apartment in the Rosedale apartment complex, said he felt the entire apartment tremble for several seconds as he prepared to go out on his morning walk.

“I had just placed a cup of tea on the saucer in the drawing room when I felt the whole building shivering and shaking. I looked outside the building immediately and was about to ask my wife out when the tremors stopped,” said Basu.

Many residents felt the earthquakes. “There was a lot of buzz in our WhatsApp group,” said Deepak Agarwal, head of the residents’ association at the Diamond City West condominium in Bhalla.

Social media has also been flooded. “Earthquake in Kolkata! Wow, Twitter is reassuring. No one at home believed me when I ran to them scared,” Arpita Goon tweeted at 5.32am.

“I thought I was experiencing some kind of dizziness. Then she tweeted from a handle with the name mimpful.

Geologists believe that Kolkata’s vulnerability to a major earthquake with a near epicenter is high due to its alluvial or loose soils, the type in which earthquakes tend to cause major damage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/my-kolkata/news/kolkata-feels-mild-tremors-of-myanmar-quake/cid/1840790 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

