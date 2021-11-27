



The chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Tom Harrison, has not ruled out independent cricket regulator after admitting an “earthquake” had hit the sport in the past few weeks.

The European Central Bank published a game-wide 12-point action plan on Friday to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination in the game, following the testimony of a great companion before MPs earlier this month about the abuse he suffered in Yorkshire.

“The past few weeks have been very difficult for cricket. It feels like an earthquake has hit us,” Harrison said.

“The most damning part about Azeem’s testimony is that he doesn’t want his son to be a part of the game. That is, for someone in my job, the hardest thing you can hear.”

One of the points in the action plan is the review of the ECB management. In the week a fan-led review recommended an independent football regulator, Harrison said it was appropriate that the review at least consider whether this is the best way forward for cricket as well.

“We had a meeting yesterday with the provincial chiefs…whether we should be the regulator and the national governing body going forward,” he said.

“This conversation is a conversation we will have with the game as well.

“I think now is the time for us to get back as a group again and work out whether we have the right governance structures, given the pressures and the uniquely different role that the ECB now plays as a major sport, with the many hats we have to wear, and oversight of the game as we do.

Tom Harrison says he will not step down as ECB CEO

“If a governance review comes with a recommendation (that an independent regulator is appropriate), you must have very good reason not to agree with that recommendation.”

The ECB’s regulatory operations – and why it did not step in to investigate Rafiq’s allegations at an early stage – has been questioned by the same digital, cultural, media and sports committee that heard from Rafiq.

Labor MP Joe Stevens, DCMS’ shadow secretary, was quick to point out that the business plan should have already been in place.

She said: “Today’s report is a reminder of the European Central Bank’s past failures to control the racism scandal that has engulfed cricket.

“Many of the listed measures should have been in place years ago. Players, staff and fans will struggle to have faith in a process overseen by the same people who have stood aside for so long.

“What we need is a proper independent investigation to encourage victims to come forward to make real changes across cricket.”

The game-wide plan looked at understanding and education, tackling locker room culture, removing barriers in the talent path, creating a welcoming environment for all and publishing EDI’s local business plans within six months.

Certain measures agreed through game-wide response to racism will be implemented immediately such as EDI training for all those working in cricket and the adoption of anonymous recruitment tools for senior roles.

Others have a deadline in mind, such as board diversity targets to include 30 percent female or the local representative race by April next year. Compliance will be subject to the Compliance or Explanation clause.

The Governing Council said that central funding for the European Central Bank could be withheld where minimum EDI standards were not met.

The plan also commits the sport to adopting a standardized approach to reporting, investigating and responding to complaints, allegations and whistleblowing across the game within three months.

Harrison was asked if he had thought about his position amid the racism scandal.

“I am very committed to sorting this issue out with the game,” he said.

“I understand that I have the support of the game and am very excited to make sure that we provide this welcoming environment across our sport for everyone.

Cricket is committed to a plan of action to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

“This is something I’ve been passionate about since the moment I got into this job, and I’m not going to let that go now.”

The European Central Bank will work with staffing firm Perrett Laver to help achieve the board’s diversity goals, said Kate Miller, chief diversity and communications officer.

The company is already supporting Sport England and UK Sport as they seek to diversify the governing bodies of sporting bodies.

When asked why someone from diverse backgrounds would want to work in cricket given what has been revealed in recent weeks, Harrison said: “While we have clearly seen some horrific examples in our game, to the exclusion and exploitation of people in some cases, there are incidents of best practice in place. There is, too.

“Our approach should be to go to the communities, talk to community leaders from every aspect of cricketing and the non-cricket spectrum to find out what we are not doing or not doing well.

“You’re dealing with unconscious bias the right way until you get to some of the most extreme testimonies that we’ve heard over the past few weeks. You know, we have to deal with all of that and I think there’s enough positive energy to do it right.”

Harrison said he regretted the decision by Mahmoud Duke, the president of Leicestershire and one of only two people from an ethnic minority group to hold the position across 18 first-class counties, to step down.

“I am so sorry to hear of this decision. I think there are a lot of people in the game who feel that our commitments are not doing enough. I am probably in that camp myself.

“I’m sorry to see her go because she had such a great contribution to make.”

