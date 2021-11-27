Earthquake training will be conducted nationwide





TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the earthquake drills No. 23, which are aimed at preparing for unexpected natural disasters and exercising personal protection measures, will be held in schools across the country on Monday.

If the seismic action is a prolonged shaking and rolling event, it is wise to take precautionary measures immediately, so the event has been held annually for the past 22 years to reduce the damages that occur once the earthquake strikes, IRNA reported.

The event is being organized with the participation of the Ministry of Science, the Ministry of Education, the Crisis Management Organization, the Red Crescent Society and the national media.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event will be held partially online, followed by school closures; With the slogan “Earthquake Preparedness in Pandemic Conditions”.

Two types of instructions have been compiled, one for cities that are least affected by the virus and students can attend school, and the other is for students and their families who live in cities at risk and students cannot attend school.

More than 700 earthquakes per month

A total of 786 earthquakes were recorded across the country during the last calendar month Aban (October 23-November 21), according to the seismological networks of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University.

The National Seismological Center has recorded twenty-one quakes with a magnitude of 4 on the Richter scale in the country, the largest of which occurred on November 14, with a magnitude of 6.3 near Finn in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The Iranian plateau is located in a seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for disasters related to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of earthquakes in the world occur in Iran but more than 6 percent of global earthquake casualties during the 20th century were reported from Iranian earthquakes. This shows the high level of vulnerability in Iran, according to Mehdi Zarei, a professor of earthquake engineering.

Tehran is also one of the most dangerous cities in the world in terms of risks of various natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, subsidence, drought, landslides, post-earthquake fires, etc.

FB / MG

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/467452/Earthquake-drill-to-be-held-nationwide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos