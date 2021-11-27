Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G 128GB Black Verizon SM-A426UZKAVZW Smartphone

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-A426UZKAVZW
UPC 0887276536484
Model Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 21046975660

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Black
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features AMOLED Display, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Triple Rear Camera
Camera Resolution 8.0 MP, 48.0 MP, 2.0 MP
Screen Size 6.6 in
Memory Card Type microSDXC
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Prism Dot Black

