Samsung Galaxy A42 5G 128GB Black Verizon SM-A426UZKAVZW Smartphone
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-A426UZKAVZW
|UPC
|0887276536484
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|21046975660
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Black
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|AMOLED Display, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Triple Rear Camera
|Camera Resolution
|8.0 MP, 48.0 MP, 2.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.6 in
|Memory Card Type
|microSDXC
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Prism Dot Black
