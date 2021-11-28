Teofemo Lopez loses all his titles to the amazing Jorge Camposos Jr – CVBJ





Jorge Camposos Jr. stands with all the belts he snatched from Teofemo Lopez.

Photo: Albelo /.

Teofemo Lopez took to the track at Madison Square Garden with all four world champion lightweight belts and a 13:1 favorite over competitor George Campos Jr of Australia. What happened in the 12-round bout shocked New York fans and shook world boxing.

Presented by Kambosos Jr. A superb all-night show to surprise formerly undefeated Teófimo López in a potential boxing fight of the year. The Australian dropped the champion in the first round and then survived in the 10th round, when Honduras got close to Brooklyn and was sent off. Judges Camposos gave a split ruling, rulings 115-111, 113-114, and 115-112.

Teofemo Lopez, now 16-1, came out like a wild beast from the first episode to try and knock out a man who had expressed contempt in the previous months. But his 24-year-old wickedness took its toll when Camposos sent him ready and resolute to the canvas at the end of the round with one of his favorite fighting punches: the right-handed strike..

Camposos Jr. took control of Teófimo López before an electrical reaction

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) was the most active fighter of the entire battle, with an accurate strike, a severed right hand and excellent mobility. He was clearly in better physical shape against Tiofemo who had not fought since October 2020 when he beat Vasyl Lomachenko in a victory that went around the world.

But on Saturday night in Manhattan, Theofemo did not see himself as a hero: his stroke volume was below the level of his opponent, his defense was poor and even his fighting plan seemed irregular.

The Australians had almost complete control until the seventh round while the Madison Square Garden theatre, which had been boiling before the fight, was silenced. However, Lopez started off with success in Episode VIII with a good epilogue. In the ninth he hit the opponent for the first time and then at the tenth he put it on the cloth with the right of the ear area weak.

Lopez, the strongest fighter in the ring, was unable to finish off a man who appeared to have injured one of his legs in the takedown. There, Lopez missed his best chance of continuing as the undisputed champion.

With the fight close to that point, everything would have been decided in the final six minutes, and that was when Camposus Jr. showed just how physically and mentally prepared he was to make history, communicating more frequently than the New Yorker and dominating these last two rounds.

The 28-year-old’s victory is already considered one of the biggest in Australian boxing. Lopez, for his part, is piling up frustration after a tough year and seems ready to jump up to the top flight.

