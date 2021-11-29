12 injured in Peru earthquake, more than 2,400 left homeless – TV channels





Peruvian President Pedro Castillo (left) helps a man next to him in the rubble of a house destroyed by an earthquake in the northeastern Peruvian Amazonas province, on November 28, 2021 (Photo by the Peruvian presidency/AFP)

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake in northern Peru injured 12 people, destroyed 117 homes, and left more than 2,400 people without a roof over their heads, authorities said Monday.

The earthquake, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning and sent shock waves across the region, also flattened five churches and damaged a clinic and about 1.5 kilometers of roads.

The quake was felt in nearly half of the country, including coastal regions, the Andes and the capital, Lima. It also caused damage in neighboring Ecuador.

The epicenter was 98 kilometers east of the small Peruvian town of Santa Maria de Neiva in the Peruvian Amazon – a sparsely populated area inhabited by indigenous people, many of whom live in wooden and mud houses, which have collapsed.

The 14-meter (45-foot) tower of a colonial-era church in La Jalca, also in the Amazon region, has collapsed.

Widespread power outages were reported, roads were cut off by rocks discovered by the earthquake.

“We all took to the streets, we are very afraid,” a listener named Lucia told RPP Radio from the northern city of Chota.

‘you are not alone’

“All my solidarity with the people of Amazonas in the face of the powerful earthquake,” Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who was at the site of the earthquake on Monday, said on Twitter.

“You are not alone, brothers.”

The president said there were “people waiting to be rescued” in remote bush villages, and promised that the government would provide food and tents.

Castillo said he has ordered all relevant ministries to “take immediate action.”

The president noted that in the jungle villages there are still “people waiting to be rescued”.

In Lima, more than 1,000 kilometers south of the epicenter, people felt the quake with less force, but it lasted long enough to prompt some people to seek shelter on the street outside.

The Peruvian capital, with a population of 10 million, was shaken hours before a 5.2-magnitude earthquake.

US observers did not issue any tsunami warning.

Peru experiences at least 400 perceptible earthquakes every year.

It is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire – a region of extensive seismic activity that stretches along the western coast of the American continent.

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck the central coast of Peru on August 15, 2007, killing more than 500 people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelstv.com/2021/11/29/peru-earthquake-injures-12-leaves-over-2400-homeless/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos