7.5 earthquake hits Peru: centuries-old church tower rocks





According to the Peruvian Civil Defense Police Commander, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Peru on Sunday, November 28, injuring at least four people and damaging 220 homes.

The earthquake also destroyed the tower of a 16th century Catholic church.

“We have four very minor injuries, but they are being treated in medical centers,” Peruvian Civil Defense Police Chief Carlos Yánez said, according to USA Today.

At 5:52 pm local time, the earthquake hit the sparsely populated area.

The earthquake occurred approximately 70 miles below the surface of the earth, which could reduce the level of damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The quake occurred hours after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Lima region, with its epicenter in the Lima suburbs.

After the second quake, Hernando Tavira, head of the Peruvian Institute of Geophysics, said there were at least four aftershocks, and urged people to expect more.

According to the US National Weather Service, no tsunami warnings or threats have been announced as a result of the earthquake.

Walter Kolke, the mayor of Galca Grande, stated that “60 or 70%” of the 3,000 families in his city experienced some destruction in their homes. Kolkey added that three people were slightly injured in the accident.

The mayor also mentioned that the city will need machines to remove debris from clogged highways and wrecked homes. Officers and volunteers from the National Police Service tweeted pictures of themselves removing huge boulders from the road.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Terón, accompanied by emergency management personnel, visited the worst-affected communities.

“Maximum attention is paid to the Amazon and the areas affected by the recent earthquake.” said Mirta Vasquez, President of the Council of Ministers of Peru.

Earthquakes are widespread in the Pacific Ring of Fire in Peru, where they account for 85% of the planet’s seismic activity.

