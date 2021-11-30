A 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Peru destroyed at least 117 homes and injured many





Peru was in the grip of an earthquake. His initial strength was 7.5, and he struck northern Peru. The earthquake damaged at least 117 homes and blocked many roads with rubble. As a result, travel has become complicated in the affected areas. The tremors were felt in central and northern Peru, as did people in Lima, located approximately 1,000 miles from the epicenter.

A large number of residents have left their homes as a precaution. It was a strong earthquake but at a depth of about 70 miles. Thus, the scale of damage and losses was much less.

Few injuries were reported, but no deaths.

Daily Mail UK repoU.Ks on road blockages in the Amazonas and Cajamarca regions of Peru. It was due to falling stones and resulted in travel problems. The people who stayed away from Beru experienced earthquakes and rushed out of their homes in a panic. The US Geological Survey estimated the earthquake’s strength at 7.5 degrees and its epicenter in the Amazon region. In August, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti and killed more than 1,200 people.

The earthquake destroyed a 16th century church

One of the victims of the earthquake in Peru is the collapse of parts of a 16th century church in the La Galca region. Its location is in the Amazon region.

Mayor Walter Kolkee confirmed this to the media.

Daily Mail UK provides information on damage and loss of homes. More than 200 homes seem to have borne the brunt of the earthquake. Many homes were destroyed. Others are uninhabitable. Apart from houses of worship, two shopping centers were damaged. A church in neighboring Ecuador was partially damaged, while the earthquakes were felt in Colombia and Brazil.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

The National Institute of Civil Defense confirms these losses. Peru is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire. Most of the planet’s seismic activity occurs in this region. In October, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan and killed 20 people in Balochistan province. It left 300 wounded.

The epicenter was 25 miles northwest of Barranca

According to USA Today, the 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit northern Peru and damaged the tower of an old Catholic church. There were few casualties but no loss of life. The head of Peru’s civil defense, Carlos Yánez, spoke about the damage to some roads and other infrastructure.

The US Geographical Survey says the earthquake struck a sparsely populated area. The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 70 miles below the surface of the earth. This single factor reduced the above-ground damage. The epicenter was 25 miles northwest of the coastal city of Barranca. In October, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Bali, killing three and injuring seven.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt in Colombia and Ecuador in Peru

The earthquake left debris in the spot where the historic 45-foot-tall tower stood. Pictures on social media revealed the extent of the damage in various fields. And felt Colombia and Ecuador earthquakes. Walter Kolke, mayor of Galca Grande, was quoted by USA Today as saying that many families in his city have to deal with damaged homes. Removing the debris from the bars was important.

Peruvian President Pedro Castelo Terrones went to the communities worst affected. His message was via Twitter – “You are not alone brothers and sisters. We will support those affected and (help with) material damage.” There have been earthquakes that left a trail of damage like the one that occurred in 2011 in Japan.

In December 2018, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska and damaged infrastructure. A nuclear power plant in Fukushima has been destroyed, and the setting is still recovering from the effects of radiation.

