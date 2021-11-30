Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G SM-G988U – 128GB – Cosmic Black (Unlocked)

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G988UZKAXAA
UPC 0887276397887
Model Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 21036891491

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-G988U
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Reverse Wireless Charging, Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Telephoto Lens, Geomagnetic sensor, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Facial Recognition, Hall Effect Sensor, Quad Rear Camera, Wide-Angle Camera, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, 3D Depth Camera
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP, 108.0 MP, 48.0 MP
Screen Size 6.9 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 12 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Cosmic Black

