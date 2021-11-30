



2022 is set to be interesting…

Old Moore’s Almanac has predicted that Ireland will have its first Taoiseach by 2025.

The magazine has been published annually for the past 258 years, with new predictions shared for upcoming events in the following year.

Correct predictions from previous years include the rise of cryptocurrency, the risks presented to the Great Barrier Reef, and the Covid pandemic.

For Ireland, the calendar expects that a female Tawisach will be elected within the next three years, and that preparations have already begun for her campaign.

They also forecast higher house prices and major climate changes in Ireland, including “a landslide, giant wave and earthquake, heat wave, drought and a massive dumping of snow”.

In sports, the calendar predicts Dublin to win the All-Ireland Final, with Limerick taking Liam McCarthy’s home for a throw.

Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka are set to win the Australian Open in January, and France is expected to win the Six Nations.

In world news, there is a shortage of items expected in Europe that will cause panic and hoarding, and the cruise spaceship will have a major accident.

Medical technology is set to amaze in 2022, with the calendar anticipating major changes for people who use wheelchairs, and those who are visually impaired.

They also predict that 2022 will be the year when humans will begin to augment their bodies with technology, as we “embed ourselves with technology to the point that it becomes part of our biology.”

Births will stop outnumbering deaths in more countries, and there will be huge advances in virtual sex.

The calendar also anticipates that 2022 will be the year that blockchain technology takes over, with media channels and university courses dedicated to studying cryptocurrencies.

Sharing information on the blockchain is expected to lead to massive movements around the world, with censored media making its way to the Middle East, China, and even a revolution in North Korea.

For the full list of predictions for 2022 and beyond, you can purchase Old Moore’s Almanac via their website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.joe.ie/news/female-taoiseach-predicted-2022-736655 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

