Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G SM-G781U – 128GB – Cloud Navy (Verizon)

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G781VZBAVZW
UPC 0887276455464
Model Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 26041210699

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Blue
Model Number SM-G781U
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, AMOLED Display, Gyro Sensor, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Telephoto Lens, Geomagnetic sensor, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Water-Resistant, Nano SIM, 4K Video Recording, Facial Recognition, Hall Effect Sensor, Wide-Angle Camera, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fast Charging, Triple Rear Camera
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP, 8.0 MP
Screen Size 6.5 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 6 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Cloud Navy

