Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G SM-G781U – 128GB – Cloud Navy (Verizon)
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-G781VZBAVZW
|UPC
|0887276455464
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|26041210699
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Blue
|Model Number
|SM-G781U
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Proximity Sensor, AMOLED Display, Gyro Sensor, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Telephoto Lens, Geomagnetic sensor, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Water-Resistant, Nano SIM, 4K Video Recording, Facial Recognition, Hall Effect Sensor, Wide-Angle Camera, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fast Charging, Triple Rear Camera
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP, 8.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.5 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|6 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Cloud Navy
