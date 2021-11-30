Uncategorized
New In Box Samsung Galaxy S9 SM-G960U 64GB Black for Verizon Network
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-G960U, SM-G960UZKAVZW
|GTIN
|0887276244198
|UPC
|0611193320792, 0887276244198, 9789801047391
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|243306786
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|Sm-G900u
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Bluetooth Enabled, Proximity Sensor, Front Camera, Gyro Sensor, Touch Screen, Color Screen, Wireless Charging, Water-Resistant, Rear Camera, 4K Video Recording, Accelerometer, Barometer, Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, EDGE
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.8 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Super Amoled
|Manufacturer Color
|Midnight Black
|Battery Capacity
|3000mAh
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|microSD
|Family Line
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
