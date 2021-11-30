



New In Box Samsung Galaxy S9 SM-G960U 64GB Black for Verizon Network

About this product Product Identifiers Brand Samsung MPN SM-G960U, SM-G960UZKAVZW GTIN 0887276244198 UPC 0611193320792, 0887276244198, 9789801047391 Model Samsung Galaxy S9 eBay Product ID (ePID) 243306786

Product Key Features SIM Card Slot Single SIM Network Verizon Operating System Android Storage Capacity 64 GB Color Black Model Number Sm-G900u Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Processor Octa Core Style Bar Features Bluetooth Enabled, Proximity Sensor, Front Camera, Gyro Sensor, Touch Screen, Color Screen, Wireless Charging, Water-Resistant, Rear Camera, 4K Video Recording, Accelerometer, Barometer, Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, EDGE Camera Resolution 12.0 MP Screen Size 5.8 in Memory Card Type MicroSD RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features Display Technology Super Amoled Manufacturer Color Midnight Black Battery Capacity 3000mAh Supported Flash Memory Cards microSD Family Line Samsung Galaxy S9 Type Smartphone Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

