Connect with us

Uncategorized

New In Box Samsung Galaxy S9 SM-G960U 64GB Black for Verizon Network

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 



New In Box Samsung Galaxy S9 SM-G960U 64GB Black for Verizon Network

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G960U, SM-G960UZKAVZW
GTIN 0887276244198
UPC 0611193320792, 0887276244198, 9789801047391
Model Samsung Galaxy S9
eBay Product ID (ePID) 243306786

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Model Number Sm-G900u
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Bluetooth Enabled, Proximity Sensor, Front Camera, Gyro Sensor, Touch Screen, Color Screen, Wireless Charging, Water-Resistant, Rear Camera, 4K Video Recording, Accelerometer, Barometer, Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, EDGE
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Super Amoled
Manufacturer Color Midnight Black
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
Supported Flash Memory Cards microSD
Family Line Samsung Galaxy S9
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: