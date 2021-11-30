Activity increases again with 123 earthquakes in La Palma in one night





The National Geographic Institute (IGN) identified 123 earthquakes in La Palma between midnight and 8:17 a.m., November 30, with movements increasing dramatically.

This increase in seismic activity was observed mainly in the municipality of Fuencaliente, where several earthquakes of magnitude 3 to 3.8 and magnitudes between 3 and 4 were recorded.

Specifically, the highest intensity in that municipality was 3.8, on the Richter scale III-IV and occurred at 12:37 am at about 12 km.

Later, at 6:42 a.m., the El Paso municipality recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.1, although it occurred about 40 kilometers away.

The latest report from the National Security Directorate (DSN) indicates that, with respect to earthquakes for the Cumbre Vieja volcano, the tremor values ​​u200bu200bsimultaneous with the activity of molten rocks have decreased, and their lower value has been restored, however, the average depths have increased to 20 km.

The Pevolca plan monitors the new flow from the northwest slowing its progress towards La Laguna with the indication that the activity of the main emissions centers has decreased, which is currently focused on the volcanic sources that opened last Sunday.

Air quality has improved and reflects good rates except for Los Llanos de Aridane and Puntagorda, which is regular. The current positive scenario for airport operations is expected to continue in the coming days.

Currently, the area affected by the lava is expected to be 1115.82 hectares, a figure awaiting revision, with a maximum width of 3,500 metres.

